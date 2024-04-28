Lu Dort Raves About Mark Daigneault Ahead of Coach of the Year Announcement
"No plans. Regular evening," Mark Daigneault said following Sunday's practice ahead of Monday's Game 4. Though, this is not just another night.
In mere hours, Daigneault should be taking home the NBA's Coach of the Year voted on by the media. Having already taken home the Coaches Association honor voted on by his peers.
This season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have taken another leap to 57 wins from last season's 40-win output. Oklahoma City has seen its roster overhaul with young talent, tough their defensive ace has been here since the beginning.
Lu Dort has left his mark on the Thunder's first-round series and has also seen Daigneault's entire tenure as Oklahoma City's bench boss.
"You talk about the success a team has and it starts with the coach and coaching staff. So give a lot of credit to them. He's done a great job with us and every player individually at the same time... I feel like [Coach of the Year] should go to him." Dort said following Sunday's practice.
The Oklahoma City Thunder bench has seen high praise from his roster with players preaching about how relatable and consistent he is.
Up next, the OKC Thunder will take on the New Orleans Pelicans looking for a sweep and their first series win since 2016.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.