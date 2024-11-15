Breaking Down the OKC Thunder's NBA Cup Schedule
Oklahoma City has an opportunity to make an early statement.
The Thunder will tip off their first NBA Cup game on Friday and could make an early-season run after establishing themselves as a contender last season. In its second edition, known as the In-Season Tournament last season, the NBA Cup again features colorful courts and cash prizes for those who can make it past group play.
The format remains unchanged, with three groups of five teams in each conference. The winner of each group advances to the knockout stage, with one wild card team from each conference also advancing.
Point differential in NBA Cup games is the primary tiebreaker after head-to-head. That means garbage time is handled differently in these games, with teams running up the score or trying to do damage control.
After going 1-3 in NBA Cup games last season, the Thunder are looking for a better run this time, albeit without Chet Holmgren. The Thunder will compete in West Group B, which features the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs.
Every team gets two home games and two road games in the NBA Cup, with the Thunder hosting the Suns and Jazz while traveling to San Antonio and Los Angeles.
OKC Thunder NBA Cup Schedule:
Nov. 15: vs. Phoenix Suns
Nov. 19: at San Antonio Spurs
Nov. 29: at Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 3: vs. Utah Jazz
Last season, the Thunder found success against most teams in Group B, winning the season series against the Suns, Spurs and Jazz. However, the Lakers beat the Thunder 3-1 and caused the young squad issues in each matchup.
Although the Thunder will be fighting an uphill battle without their star center, they have already proven they can win playing small. With injuries hitting other teams in the group, the Thunder should be able to compete for the top spot.
Last season, the Suns and Lakers advanced into the knockout rounds, with the Lakers winning the first NBA Cup. As the Thunder look to go on a similar run, they will need to get past a couple of teams that have already succeeded in the past. Still, the Thunder are the favorites to win Group B and have the fourth-best odds to win the tournament.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.