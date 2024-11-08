OKC Thunder Needs As Many Aaron Wiggins Minutes As Possible
Oklahoma City has been getting quality minutes from its bench unit all season long. It seems like every game, there’s someone else stepping up.
On Wednesday night, the Thunder dropped its first game of the season, but it certainly wasn’t because of the bench unit. The reserves added 28 total points, 14 rebounds, and all-around solid defense. Up until the third quarter, Oklahoma City had a dominant performance, and the bench unit was a big reason why. Half way through the third frame, the Thunder’s lead was up to 16 points.
One of the biggest keys to the bench all season has been Aaron Wiggins, who is steadily turning into one of the best reserves in the NBA. His stock is soaring, and people are noticing that he’s on one of the best value contracts in the NBA. His volume has increased and his role in the offense has increased but his production and efficiency has remained the same.
On Wednesday night, he was one of the biggest reasons why the Thunder had a chance to win the game. Wiggins played 17 minutes off the bench and added 13 points, two rebounds, and one assist on 5-of-9 from the floor and 2-of-4 from 3-point range. In his 17 minutes, he was a +11. He had the highest plus minus on the team and recorded the only plus minus to exceed double digits.
Oklahoma City’s lineup is fluid and will change often, but in a game like Wednesday’s, having Wiggins on the court should be a priority. He simply made the Thunder a better team when he was out there.
He has been rock solid as a spot starter and has filled his role off the bench, too. If his efficiency and output continues throughout the season, it would make sense for his minutes to continue to increase. Oklahoma City has to find a way to get him on the court as much as possible. In just under 20 minutes per game, he’s averaging 10.6 points and 4.1 rebounds on 51.5% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range. He’s nearly doubling his 3-point shot attempts per game from a season ago and has maintained a great percentage.
When the game is close, Wiggins is a guy you want on the court. His role could continue to grow throughout the season.
