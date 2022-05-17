OKC Thunder Offseason Tracker: Derrick Favors Opts Into Final Season

This Oklahoma City Thunder tracker keeps you informed on the latest news and rumors surrounding the team throughout the 2022 offseason.

MAY 17: FAVORS OPTS IN With a $10.2 million player option on the table for Thunder veteran Derrick Favors, he made the decision to opt in. This means he will officially be back on the OKC payroll for the 2022-23 season.

There's no guarantee he will be on the active roster on opening night, as a buyout or trade is still a possibility. However, that'll be up to Favors and Thunder GM Sam Presti to discuss during the offseason.

