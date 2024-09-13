Inside The Thunder

Thunder Players Serve Community at Food Bank

The Oklahoma City Thunder have put a big emphasis on their community events. During the offseason, the Thunder surprised the community at a local food bank.

Apr 21, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) gestures after scoring a three-point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter of game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder have put a focus on their community cares events and it is a part of the franchise that they take pride in from top to bottom. On Tuesday, those outreach efforts continued in the midst of the offseason as Aaron Wiggins, Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams surprised the community at the Hunger Action Month event at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

"Oklahoma City Thunder players were able to lend a helping hand during Hunger Action Month with a surprise visit to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, on Thursday," the Thunder explained in a statement.

"Aaron Wiggins, Jaylin Williams and Ousmane Dieng surprised two volunteer groups, the Southern Nazarene University men’s baseball team and Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, to help package food sacks for Regional Food Bank’s Backpack Program. Serving more than 20,000 students across 450 schools, the program provides kid-friendly snacks to elementary students experiencing food insecurity during the weekends," the team statement continued

Training camp is right around the corner for the Oklahoma City Thunder as many players are already back in their home market across the NBA with Bricktown being no different.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will return to action on Oct. 7 for their preseason opener in San Antonio as they clash with the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama.

Published
