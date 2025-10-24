OKC Thunder Playing Much-Needed Clutch Games Early
Oklahoma City is unbeaten through two games, but the path to 2-0 was far from easy.
The Thunder made history throughout their championship season in 2024-25, and it only took them two games to do it again this season. In Thursday night’s win against the Indiana Pacers, the Thunder became the first team in league history to begin the season with two double-overtime games.
While that feat is interesting in itself, it also shows a clear shift from last season. Of course, with a couple of overtime games, the Thunder have played in back-to-back clutch games to begin the season.
Last season, the Thunder had 24 clutch games, the fewest in the league, with the Washington Wizards having the second-fewest at 29. Going 16-8 in those matchups, the Thunder didn’t have many issues continuing their winning ways when they had to grind games out.
However, the Thunder simply didn’t have to grind games out much, which was a blessing and a curse. Although Oklahoma City was among the most dominant regular season teams ever, it had some issues continuing the same dominance that netted it the best point differential and most double-digit wins in league history.
In the postseason, the Thunder had 10 clutch games across 23 matchups. While they still won 60% of those matchups, a 6-4 mark in those games in the playoffs isn’t quite as good as the Thunder probably would have liked.
It seems clear that Oklahoma City is already benefitting from some of the lessons it learned from the playoffs in the clutch. Along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander simply playing at an MVP level thus far, the Thunder are showing a better understanding of what it takes to win those tight battles.
Throughout last season and into the playoffs, the Thunder often showed their youth and looked clearly inexperienced against teams like the Denver Nuggets in clutch situations. While the Thunder are bringing back virtually their entire roster from the title run, it’s still crucial for them to continue getting these reps and using different guys in these situations.
The Thunder have already run into foul trouble against both the Rockets and Pacers, which is likely something they will face in the postseason as well, given their physicality. As with everything else in the league, there is no substitute for game reps, and the Thunder are quickly learning that when it comes to playing in clutch situations.
If the Thunder had played these two games at the beginning of last year, they easily could have begun 0-2. While this Thunder team hasn’t magically figured everything out and won’t be undefeated in clutch games all year, they at least appear on track to play significantly more clutch games than the 24 they had last season.