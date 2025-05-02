OKC Thunder Rookie Could Re-Emerge in Second Round
Oklahoma City is hoping to win a championship, and its rookie guard could be helpful during the playoff run.
The Thunder have spent the past week resting after knocking out the Memphis Grizzlies in four games in the first round. The Thunder won’t find out when the second round starts or who they will play until this weekend, making it a bit more difficult to prepare for the next round.
In any case, the Thunder will be the favorite to make it to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2016. Whether it’s the Denver Nuggets or LA Clippers on the other side, the Thudner have proven they have a winning formula that can translate to postseason success.
While the Thunder have the MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, another All-Star in Jalen Williams and a rising two-way big in Chet Holmgren, the Thunder’s biggest strength might be their depth. Throughout the season, Mark Daigneault called on his bench, consistently going 10 or 11 players deep, which continued into the first round.
Although he didn’t play much of a role in the opening series, Ajay Mitchell could soon become an option for the Thunder again. Mitchell is only a rookie and missed three months after undergoing toe surgery, but he returned toward the end of the regular season and saw some spot minutes against the Grizzlies.
In the second round, Mitchell could give the Thunder another ball handler and potentially another reliable shooter. Mitchell shot 38.3% from deep in the regular season, and although he has struggled since returning, this lengthy break between rounds could be what Mitchell needs to get back on track.
It might not make sense for Mitchell to necessarily become a part of the playoff rotation full-time, but he was a key contributor for Oklahoma City early in the season. As a 22-year-old rookie, Mitchell is also a bit more mature than most first-year players, which can make integrating him into the lineup easier in the playoffs.
Although it might be the case that the Thunder won’t need Mitchell in the second round, having him as an option if others get hurt or are struggling is a luxury for the league’s best team.