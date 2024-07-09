OKC Thunder Rookies Star in Opening Night Summer League Loss
Oklahoma City started off Summer League in Salt Lake City on Monday evening, and although it wasn’t as hyped up as years past, there was still plenty to look forward to. The new-look summer squad came up empty handed against the Philadelphia 76ers, falling 102-92.
Ousmane Dieng was set to be the star of the show this summer, and Adam Flagler looked like a good veteran running mate to have. The Thunder’s rookie duo Ajay Mitchell and Dillon Jones made their debuts, too. It wasn’t quite the same as Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams suiting up a season ago, but Oklahoma City’s exciting prospects were still on display.
Mitchell and Jones were two of the Thunder's biggest bright spots of the evening. Mitchell showcased his smooth game by pouring in 14 points, three assists and three steals, while Jones did a little bit of everything adding nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Flagler continued his rock solid shooting Thunder fans saw in the G League, leading the team with 18 points and six triples.
Dieng left plenty to be desired on both ends, but the main problem was the lid on the basket. It was an off shooting night for the Thunder's young wing, as he went just 3-of-14 from the floor. He still managed to have an impact, adding 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Ricky Council IV led the way for the Sixers with 29 points, while Philadelphia's first round pick Jared McCain looked rock solid adding 15 points, six rebounds and three assists.
The Thunder started off hot, jumping out to a 10-2 run in the first three minutes of the game. A tripe from both Ajay Mitchell and Adam Flagler opened up the scoring for the Thunder, and Dieng settled into a nice distributing role.
Dieng ended the quarter strong stepping into a triple and tying the game up at 26-26. In the opening frame, he added eight points and three rebounds.
Philadelphia pulled away in the second quarter thanks to big minutes from Keve Aluma. The Thunder had no answer for him down low and he scored at will. Oklahoma City was able to stay in the game with big time triples from Flagler and UNC standout Cormac Ryan, who both drilled multiple 3-pointers in the frame. At the end of the first half, the 76ers led 58-51.
Despite a few turnovers, Keyontae Johnson got in on the action in the third quarter finishing through heavy contact and converting at the free throw line. Both Dillon and Mitchell continued their strong play, but the Thunder couldn’t quite cut into the deficit.
In the fourth quarter, it was all Ricky Council IV. He torched the Thunder for 19 points in the frame and helped Philadelphia run away with the lead.
Oklahoma City will be back in action on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. as the team is set to take on the hometown Jazz.
