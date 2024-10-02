OKC Thunder's Aaron Wiggins Has the Perfect Role Player Mentality
Ever since Aaron Wiggins stepped foot in Oklahoma City, he has exceeded expectations. What started as a late round flier has turned into a crucial rotation player for the top-seeded Thunder.
The Maryland product has turned himself into the perfect role player for Oklahoma City and does exactly what the team asks of him. He has improved his slashing abilities and turned into a top tier 3-point shooter. With the current roster, the Thunder loves to have players they view as connectors, and Wiggins is just one of those guys. He’s able to connect lineups on the floor, move the ball, and play smart basketball.
“It changes game to game,” Wiggins said about what he brings to the floor. “There are a number of things that the team may be lacking, but I just try to be prepared for whatever situation I'm put in. Coming into the game, I'm not looking for or thinking about maybe scoring a certain number of points or anything.
“I'm going in there with the mindset to help the team get the outcome that we want, which is a win. Regardless of what that looks like, I'm willing to go out there and put forth my best foot and hopefully help my team get a W.”
Wiggins had his most efficient NBA season by far, becoming a crucial piece to the Thunder’s bench. He averaged 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting an impressive 56.2% from the floor and 49.2% from 3-point range.
Oklahoma City is lucky to have a player like Wiggins. No matter who the team adds down the line, Wiggins has a skillset that will always fit. Every contender is looking for players like him.
“Just kind of understanding," Wiggins said. "I think from a different perspective, my game is fitting. I think you could plug me into a number of different systems, and I would be able to find a way to contribute in a winning way to a team.
“Regardless of the trends or the ways that are going around the league in terms of what's looked at basketball-wise, you know, being a guy that can kind of mold into fitting and helping his team win. I don't know. I don't really look at everything outside of what we have going on in our system. I just try to make sure that I'm there for my team.”
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.