OKC Thunder’s Deep Rotation is Gaining Valuable Experience in High-Stakes Games
Sometimes on a contending team, it’s hard for young players to find court time to prove themselves. Of course, the G League is always a viable option and Oklahoma City does a terrific job of utilizing their full organization. But nothing compares to real minutes on the court, sharing the floor with the team’s stars and finding a way to fit in.
On a team that just won the NBA championship and returned its entire roster and all of the historical production, it feels like it would be impossible for a new, young guy to break into the rotation. For the Thunder, however, it’s an interesting and unconventional start to the new season.
During the deep playoff run, guys like Jalen Williams battled through injuries and knew offseason surgery would likely delay the start to the season. The team was a full go in training camp and preseason, too, where players like Isaiah Joe were banged up. Kenrich Williams and Nikola Topic are missing time due to procedures. And opening night offered some bumps and bruises, too, as Cason Wallace suffered a very minor knee injury and Alex Caruso a concussion.
In short, this Thunder roster is oddly banged up to begin the season — something most teams try to avoid. But Oklahoma City knows how good they are and how good they can be — it’s much more important to get healthy down the road. Which offers a path to playing time for young guys trying to break into the league and show their worth. And it’s not fake playing time, either. These are high stakes, double overtime games sharing the floor with MVP talent in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a handful of the Thunder’s every night starters.
It’s a unique way for the unproven players on the team to grow, build confidence, and earn trust. The most obvious example is Ajay Mitchell, who build trust up last season with strong play and is proving that he can do it consistently. Oklahoma City doesn’t win on the road in Indiana without his 38 minutes and 26 points.
But under-the-radar guys are getting a shot, too. Brooks Barnhizer has played in both games to start the season, as has Chris Youngblood. Both rookies have scored their first points and found a way to make an impact. The coaching staff has raved about Barnhizer’s ability to fit into the Thunder’s system, and what he brings to the floor, and now he’s getting a chance to show it.
While Ousmane Dieng struggled in his first appearance of the season on Thursday night, he’s getting all he could ask for — a chance. He received 15 minutes of court time in a playoff-like back-and-forth game. He missed all three of his shots, though, and failed to have a huge impact. It can go both ways.
As Oklahoma City awaits its full strength lineup to return to the court, this is the perfect time for the unproven players on the bench to show what they can do. And when Oklahoma City is inevitably fully healthy at some point this season, maybe one or two of these players has earned a spot in the rotation because of it.