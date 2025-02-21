OKC Thunder's Health Should Serve as a Key Function Coming Out of NBA All-Star Break
The Oklahoma City Thunder come out of the NBA All-Star break with a chip on its shoulder, even though it holds the second best record in the entire league.
Having not had its budding young star Chet Holmgren active for a solid chunk of the season, along with Isaiah Hartenstein, lingering injuries to Alex Caruso and many other bumps and bruises along the way, Oklahoma City is able to come out of the break nearly 100% healthy.
With Nikola Topic out since before the start of the season and valuable rookie Ajay Mitchell being sidelined with a toe injury, these are the full extent of the Thunder's injury woes.
Beyond that, this team has accrued its best record ever through 54 games since its move to Oklahoma City at 44-10. Now with Wallace and Caruso to return, this team has a chance to vividly separate itself from the rest of the Western Conference in the back half of the season. Eight games ahead of the second-seeded Denver Nuggets, the Thunder has a true chance to eclipse its best regular season of 60 wins and 22 losses.
Its first challenge out of the break will be the Utah Jazz on Friday night, a team that is also dealing with a couple injury challenges in Collin Sexton and KJ Martin.
Oklahoma City has claimed both games against Utah this season, and should be expected to take this one on Friday on the road. Getting into a rhythm with Hartenstein and Holmgren manning the interior together in addition to nearly the rest of head coach Mark Daigneault's squad being healthy, he'll have some decisions to make in terms of minutes delineated throughout the night.
Thankfully, it's a great problem to have. Oklahoma City's depth has been rock solid, and is a reason its stayed well above water throughout its relatively small injury issues this season.
Now with a chance to really bring cohesion to a young and highly talented group, this team could blow the doors off of the West heading into the postseason.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.