OKC Thunder’s Isaiah Joe Snubbed From NBA 3-Point Contest
Another All-Star Break is set to fly by, and Oklahoma City will be well represented in San Francisco. For the first time in a handful of years, the Thunder had two players selected for the All-Star Game. Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will take part in the festivities, representing the No. 1 team in the Western Conference.
In addition to the All-Star Game, the Thunder’s second year guard, Cason Wallace, will take part in the Rising Stars Challenge. This will be Wallace’s second appearance as a Rising Star, and another sign that he’s one of the brightest young players in the league.
One spot that Oklahoma City won’t be represented in, though, is the 3-point contest. For the past three seasons, fans have begged for Isaiah Joe to be selected to the contest but to no avail. Joe has gone as far as doing the advertising himself, saying he’d accept an invite to the contest and would greatly look forward to it. Once again, Joe has been overlooked. He was snubbed from the 2025 3-point contest field.
Joe’s slow start to the season likely hampered his case to make the 3-point contest, but his recent rebound should’ve generated some serious steam. Over the last 10 games, he’s shooting 52% from 3-point range and has reassumed his role as a specialty shooter and one of the NBA’s best snipers. Joe has knocked down over four triples in three of those contests and is averaging well over his season average.
On the year, Joe is shooting 39.9% from long range. He’s taking a career-high 6.1 triples per game. His shooting percentage is certainly much higher than some of his counterparts taking part in the 3-point contest.
The players taking part in the 3-point contest, with the omission of Joe, are Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield, Cameron Johnson, Damian Lillard, and Norman Powell.
Hopefully one of these years, Joe gets his chance in the spotlight. He’ll have to wait at least another season, though.
