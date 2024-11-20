OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams Included in ‘Best Non-Max’ Players List
Oklahoma City’s success this season has certainly been a team effort. With Chet Holmgren out, Isaiah Hartenstein still gearing up to return, and multiple injuries popping up here and there, the rest of the team has had to pick up the slack in a big way.
Of course, the depth of the team has shone through. But the two biggest reasons for Oklahoma City’s continued success have been Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. The pair has turned into one of the league’s most formidable duos and seems to only be getting better with time. Williams had a slow start to the season, but he’s quietly emerging into a second star with each passing game.
Bleacher Report recently posted an article highlighting the NBA’s best non-max deals in the league right now. With Williams currently on his rookie deal and playing how he is, it was no surprise to see him on the list.
“The Thunder have the best record in the Western Conference, and Williams is one of the team's best players,” Eric Pincus wrote. “The No. 12 pick in 2022 would fare well in a re-draft, playing like a top-three player in his class. Teammate Chet Holmgren (No. 2 from the same draft) might have given Williams competition for this list, but unfortunately, he is sidelined for at least a few months with a hip injury.
“Oklahoma City Thunder, who is already maxing out All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will likely need to do the same for Williams and Holmgren next summer on extensions that start with the 2026-27 season.”
As Pincus said, Williams is likely trending towards a maximum extension. He could be nearing his first All-Star appearance and has taken a serious two-way leap defensively.
This season, Williams is averaging 20.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 51.3% from the floor and 40.3% from 3-point range. He’s also averaging 2.0 steals and a block per game, showcasing his impact on the defensive end. He has been an early candidate for Most Improved Player and is a massive reason why Oklahoma City is having success in small-ball lineups. His ability to play anywhere, from guard to center, is one of the most unique skill sets in the NBA.
This is likely one of the Thunder’s last seasons with Williams on a rookie deal, as his play has warranted a massive contract soon. He won’t be on the list of best non-max contracts for long.
