OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams Labeled as ‘Making the Leap’ This Season
The Thunder’s rising star has been a big part of the team’s success.
Oklahoma City is off to one of the best starts in the NBA despite numerous injuries that have thinned out the rotation. Because of those injuries, different players on the team have had to step up. Of course, Jalen Williams was already in a position to step up as the Thunder’s second scoring option, but he has once again taken his game to new heights.
Coming into the season, Williams was in the discussion for the NBA’s Most Improved Player, as well as a fringe wildcard for an All-Star bid. At this point, though, neither one of those predictions seem too far fetched.
This week, Bleacher Report published an article detailing NBA players that were taking the leap. Of course, Williams headlined the list. He’s taking the leap — and more. He’s headed towards an All-Star honor down the road.
“Jalen Williams still isn't the Oklahoma City Thunder's best player, but the gap between him and frequent MVP short-lister Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is narrower than ever,” Grant Hughes wrote. “Over a four-game stretch from Nov. 17 to Nov. 25, J-Dub scored at least 25 points, made at least half his shots and handed out at least five assists. That may not sound like much, but SGA never did that at age 23 or younger, and only a handful of the game's all-time greats ever did.”
On the season, Williams is averaging 21.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists — all comfortably career highs. He’s also shooting 51.3% from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range on an increased volume.
Williams has had to up his scoring with Chet Holmgren sidelined and he has had no problem doing it. He looks comfortable in catch-and-shoot situations, and his midrange game is firing on all cylinders. It looks like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams are in the midst of developing one of the most feared duos in the NBA.
Every Batman needs a Robin, and almost every championship team has two stars. Williams is ascending to that territory for Oklahoma City. He has certainly taken the leap.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.