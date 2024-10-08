OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams Tabbed ‘Most Likely to Have Breakout Season’ By GMs
The hype train is fully behind the Oklahoma City Thunder heading into the season. The team has an MVP candidate, a terrific supporting cast, and the reigning Coach of the Year. On paper. It seems like the perfect recipe for success.
One of the main reasons why the Thunder’s supporting cast is so strong is because of the team’s secondary star. Jalen Williams was the team’s second leading scorer a season ago and is a trendy pick to make his first All Star appearance. He has been an efficient machine over the course of his two NBA seasons and all the data points to him evolving into a star sooner rather than later.
General managers around the league seem to share that same sentiment too. In the most recent general manager straw poll, Williams was voted as the most likely candidate to have a breakout season in 2024-25. He secured 13% of the votes, ahead of Evan Mobley, Ja Morant, Victor Wembanyama and Paolo Banchero.
Williams has used an impressive sophomore season as a stepping stone for an important offseason. If he takes the expected year three leap, Oklahoma City should be a top championship contender.
“I just kind of used the playoffs and my whole season to just have some reflection on things that I think I can get better at, shots that I didn't think I shot well in certain series and just kind of went there all summer,” Williams said.
“Kind of just used the playoffs as a pretty good detailed look at stuff that I want to get better at.”
His series against Dallas was a good baseline for what he needs to improve on moving forward.
“You know, when you play the same team five, six times in a row, you know, they kind of scout your tendencies and stuff,” Williams said. “Just trying to use that as a way to gauge what I want to do this summer and hopefully during the year it will look apparent.”
His first two years in the NBA have given us a solid sample size of what looks to be a star in the making. It’s no wonder he’s projected by many to be a breakout candidate this season.
