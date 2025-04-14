OKC Thunder’s Lu Dort Spreads Defensive Player of the Year Campaign
Oklahoma City’s defensive stopper has turned elite defense into an expected luxury every single night. From the time he signed with the Thunder, Lu Dort has helped set the standard for intensity and defensive effort across the entire roster. He was an elite defender coming out of college, but his dedication to his craft and overall growth has been evident throughout his young NBA career.
The most shocking part about Dort’s unlikely journey to being a lockdown option on the perimeter is the fact that he has never made an All-Defensive team. He is regularly mentioned in the conversation for top defenders in the NBA, and many stars around the league include him in any top defenders debate. The NBA’s best guards don’t like squaring off against Dort and have been very open about it.
It finally looks like that streak is coming to an end this year, though. As Oklahoma City’s has risen to the top of the league, its players have received extra attention. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is set to win the MVP award, while Jalen Williams made his first All-Star game appearance. It would seem now is the time for Dort to experience the same, earning the honors of his first All-Defensive selection. And even more of a long shot, Dort has a case for Defensive Player of the Year, too.
On Monday, after the Thunder’s regular season came to a close, Dort took to X to campaign for his case. His highlight tape was exactly what you'd expect from Dort, unconventional and the opposite of everyone else's. It was stuffed full of deflections, hustle plays, charges drawn, and lockdown on-ball defense.
This is almost certainly Dort's best chance yet at an All-Defensive team. His play has been praised by the NBA media all season long, and players continue to give him respect. While the Defensive Player of the Year award is unlikely, the playoffs will be the perfect place for Dort to shine under the bright lights. His legacy is only just beginning.
