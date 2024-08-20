OKC Thunder’s Offense Could Be Historic in 2024-25
Oklahoma City’s expectations are sky high heading into the 2024-25 season for a multitude of reasons. The internal growth from the team’s young core, impressive outside additions, and a leading candidate for the MVP makes this team one of the NBA’s most exciting.
With the additions of Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, everyone is talking about the elite defensive lineups the Thunder could use. Caruso is an All-Defensive caliber player, and Lu Dort is too even if the accolades haven’t fallen in his favor yet. Cason Wallace is one of the best young defenders in the NBA, and everyone in the rotation is a positive on the defensive end. Hartenstein provides much needed defensive rebounding talent and was an underrated defender throughout his breakout season with the Knicks.
It’s true, on paper Oklahoma City has one of the best defenses in the NBA. But on the flip side, the Thunder’s offense could be historic — and it seems to be flying under the radar.
A season ago, the Thunder finished third in the NBA in offensive rating at 118.3, third in the NBA in points per game at 120.1, and first in the NBA in 3-point percentage. The team generated great looks on the offensive end and shot 49.9% from the floor, good for second in the NBA. The only offense that was truly on a different level was the Boston Celtics, and that was a historic team — no doubt about it.
Even though Josh Giddey had a handful of big games and displayed high potential across his three years in Oklahoma City, he was a glaring weak link in the Thunder’s offense a season ago. He’s a talented player, but the fit became wonky next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a rising offensive star in Jalen Williams. It hampered the team’s flow on offense and eventually let to a playoff benching. This summer, the team addressed the issue in the best way possible.
Oklahoma City replaced Giddey with Caruso who is universally known as one of the best role players in the NBA. On paper, he’s the perfect connector for this Thunder team, and he’ll get more wide-open looks than he has ever gotten before. Caruso was also a 40.8% 3-point shooter a season ago — a percentage which Giddey has never been close to. He feels like a much better fit in the offense.
Hartenstein, on the other hand, might not average double digit scoring, but he’ll open the floor up in so many more ways. He’s a fantastic screener and an underrated passer. His basketball IQ will fit in perfectly with the rest of the Thunder’s core. He will also give the Thunder a chance at every offensive rebound.
It’s hard to be more efficient than Oklahoma City was offensively a season ago. But with the pieces in place, this offense could very well be the NBA’s best.
