OKC Thunder's Superstar Guard Visits SickKids Foundation in Hometown
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is spending part of his summer in his hometown of Toronto.
Recently, the OKC Thunder superstar guard and 2024-25 MVP visited the SickKids Foundation of Toronto, hosting basketball bingo and a Q&A and spending time with the children and their families. it's a motto and movement that's been in the organization since 2009, Thunder Cares. Gilgeous-Alexander has fit and continues to fit that mold.
But beyond that, Gilgeous-Alexander has personal ties to the SickKids hospital, saying he's "been there all my life" when his brother was a patient.
"My brother was a patient here when he was younger," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "So it hits a little closer to home. I just wanted to give the kids an experience and [something] to look forward to. The things they go through, I can't even imagine. For me to be a bright spot in their day is the least I can do."
Gilgeous-Alexander always has that stoic energy about him, and it's certainly meaningful when he can recognize the struggles and differences that those less fortunate endure as someone who has carved out an immensely successful life and career.
"It's what you do everything for. To put a smile on people's faces, to inspire people. All the things that come with it."
This type of focus on community and building genuine relationships with those that look up to you is embedded into his personality and seemingly into the rest of the Thunder roster's personality, as you can find them committing to acts such as these on a constant basis in the offseason. It's integral to the Thunder nature, and showcases just how much the organization values players who hold the same morals and outlook to community building and serving the less fortunate.
Coming off a season which can be defined in one word, "success," Gilgeous-Alexander's award-filled season likely doesn't garner as much of a sense of gratitude and humility such as acts as these, and that's what makes them so special, even when claiming an NBA title.
"Can't really take it with you," he said. "But what you leave behind, what people remember you for is what lasts—it's very important to me."