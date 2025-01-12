OKC Thunder Second Year Guard Rounding Into Form
After every great rookie season is the fear of a Sophomore slump. A year ago, Cason Wallace burst onto the scene by playing all-world defense and stroke the 3-ball at a 40 percent clip. In year two, while his defense improved, the 3-point shot started off shaky at best.
The Oklahoma City guard is shooting just 32 percent on the season from 3-point range, recovering from a 28 percent clip in the month of November. As the 3-pointers clanked, the offense suffered. Though, it did not deter Wallace from making a positive impact on the floor.
With his elite level defense the Thunder just kept plunking steals and winning games in transition with Oklahoma City posting a 31-6 record to date. However, the second year guard is quietly turning his season around from beyond the arc.
In the month of January, Wallace is shooting 53 percent from 3-point land in five games. In the Thunder's last 12, the defense ace is posting 40 percent from beyond the arc, the same mark he did as a rookie and it is elevating the Thunder's offense.
Not only has the Kentucky product proven to be the best option in Mark Daigneault's starting five thanks to his ability to set the tone defensively and read the floor on offense around the Thunder's top talent, but with his 3-point shot coming around, it is clear there is still another level for Oklahoma City to reach.
If Wallace can continue this hot streak from 3-point land, the Thunder can see their percentages climb as a squad as well. After leading the NBA from beyond the arc a year ago at 38.9 percent, they have dropped to 35.4 percent this season on higher volume.
Though, with Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Alex Caruso starting in massive cold streaks from deep - and the first three hitting their strides in recent games - there is reason to believe the Thunder will quickly soar up that ranking.
