OKC Thunder Secure No. 12 Pick In the 2024 NBA Draft
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the midst of their first second-round playoff series since 2016 - while simultaneously earning an NBA Draft Lottery Pick on Sunday in Chicago. This is just the beginning of a fascinating team-building intersect.
To go along with the youngest No. 1 seed of all time, 57 wins and a roster chock-full of young talent, the Thunder sit on a mountain of NBA Draft picks and wiggle room in the salary cap to be one of the more interesting offseason teams for the foreseeable future.
Oklahoma City walked into the season with four potential first-round picks in a weakly perceived 2024 NBA Draft class. Though, through trades and protections they walk away with just one selection in the 2024 Draft.
This is not the worst thing in the world, considering the loaded roster Oklahoma City already boasts and the shot-in-the-dark nature of this draft without clear-cut high-end talent.
At the NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago, the Oklahoma City Thunder received the No. 12 pick via the Houston Rockets top-four protected pick owed to the Thunder via the Russell Westbrook-Chris Paul swap.
While Oklahoma City tries to climb out of a 2-1 hole against the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs, the front office will prep for another critical lottery pick.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.