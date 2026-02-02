3 Under the Radar OKC Thunder Trade Targets That Would Matter in the Playoffs

The Oklahoma City Thunder can be opportunistic at the Feb. 5 NBA Trade Deadline. Despite a recent slide, the Bricktown Ballers still own a 38-11 record, with a five-game cushion atop the Western Conference, looking to capture their third straight No. 1 seed in the conference this season.

At the deadline, the OKC Thunder have enough resources to make a trade to improve this team, should the chance to pounce arrive. There are plenty of heavily discussed NBA Trade Deadline targets for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it is time to look deeper than surface level. What under-the-radar moves can the Thunder make that would also impact this team in the postseason?

That is a tough needle to thread with how loaded this roster is and how crowded a fully healthy rotation gets come playoff time for Oklahoma City. Though it isn't impossible. Especially with what many believe the Thunder need at this week's deadline.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti speaks during an introductory press conference for the 2024 Thunder draft picks at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June, 29, 2024. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

3 Under the Radar NBA Trade Deadline Targets for the OKC Thunder

1. Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

This trade would be able to work financially by a one-for-one swap of Ousmane Dieng for Ayo Dosunmu, but the Oklahoma City Thunder would have to pony up draft assets. Perhaps they could send a boatload of second-round picks to make it work, but in all likelihood, the OKC Thunder would need to ship out a first-round pick in this deal, which would not be a problem for the Bricktown Ballers with their treasure chest of draft assets.

It is unclear which direction the Bulls will take during the Feb. 5 NBA Trade Deadline, but if they prioritize draft assets over buying to load up for the arms race that is the Eastern Conference Play-in push, the Thunder are best positioned to nab a player such as Dosunmu. The Thunder can offer a pick or two in this loaded 2026 NBA Draft while still having one left over for their current roster or kick Chicago future picks if the Bulls prefer.

Acquiring Dosunmu would help Oklahoma City not just navigate the rest of this injury-riddled regular season but also make a massive impact in the postseason. On top of the Chicago Bulls guard fitting the Thunder's defensive identity, he is shooting a jaw-dropping 45% from beyond the arc. The idea would be that with the scoring gravity of superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and even second-year guard Ajay Mitchell bending defenses, Dosunmu would have even more quality looks to keep up this elite percentage and launch more attempts a night.

He also owns the ability to get downhill to create a shot for himself in a pinch, a skill the Thunder desperately s and could easily find himself in Mark Daigneault's playoff rotation.

2. Kevon Looney, New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are going nowhere fast, bench big man Kevon Looney could have a Jaylin Williams' level impact during the postseason for Oklahoma City if the Thunder nabbed him at the deadline. Sure, he would not be a staple of any playoff game or series in the rotation, but his role could grow within a matchup dependent series given his big bodied frame and rebounding chops, an area the Thunder can really labor in at times.

The appeal would be his low cost for OKC. The Thunder would just need to send out Dieng's salary anad could even absorb Looney into their non-tax payer mid-level exception to save money on the transaction that would likely cost them a least favorable second round pick.

While this isn't exactly a needle-moving deal, it could be a nice insurance policy for this club to move on from a player who is not long for Bricktown anyway.

3. Jevon Carter, Free Agent

Admittedly, this might be bending the rules of engagement, but it is unique and under the radar. After the Chicago Bulls hopped into a three-team trade with the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday to absorb draft picks along with Dario Saric's salary, the Bulls were forced to waive Carter's $8 million salary. If he clears waivers, Carter is eligible to sign for the veteran minimum.

How this could fit into the trade deadline is simple. If Dieng's value, even with picks attached, can not net Oklahoma City anyone better than Carter, the Thunder could simply waive Dieng to make room for Carter and bring the former Bull in on a veteran minimum salary.

This would give OKC a defensive-minded guard who is shooting 41% from downtown this season on over three attempts per game, which would make him instantly one of the Thunder's best shooters on the roster.

His defense would get him on the floor in this system and distance shooting could keep him there. Similar to his former teammate's case, the idea would be that Oklahoma City can generate him even cleaner looks than Chicago did to truly take off as a sharpshooter and 3 and D player that every team needs in the playoffs. If nothing else, this is a great insurance policy for the Bricktown Ballers, who have seen nagging injuries hit the likes of Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, and Ajay Mitchell. If they hit the latter two at the wrong time, there are few better than Carter to fill in for them at this low of a cost.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this season for the Oklahoma City Thunder including how they navigate the Feb. 5 NBA Trade Deadline.