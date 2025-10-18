OKC Thunder Set Opening Night Roster Following Saturday's Moves
Just like that, it is basketball season again in the Bricktown. The NBA season tips off on Oct. 21 inside the Paycom Center. It will be a historic night for the Oklahoma City Thunder, not only does their home venue tip-off the 2025-26 campaign but the team drops their first championship banner and hands out their rings before the game gets going against former Franchise icon Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.
Oklahoma City is attempting to buck the rare parity era in the NBA. Never before has the league seen a streak quite like this. No repeat winner since the 2018 Golden State Warriors, with the past six champions failing to even make it out of the second round.
The Thunder have never been in this position as a hunted as opposed to the hunter. They carry a stacked roster which includes the deepest and most talented team in the league, with 99% of their title team returning to Brickown.
Throughout the offseason, team's are allowed to carry up to 21 players to help manage the preseason and training camp load on their regulars. Oklahoma City has churned through exhibition 10 pacts to secure player's G League rights.
However, as Saturday winds down teams are keeping their roster in order for this week's season opener. The Thunder have officially trimmed down their roster to their 15 standard contracted players and three two-way spots.
OKC Thunder Announce Opening Night Roster
Standard Contracts:
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G
- Isaiah Hartenstein, C
- Lu Dort, G
- Alex Caruso, G
- Chet Holmgren, C
- Isaiah Joe, G
- Aaron Wiggins, F
- Jaylin Williams, C
- Kenrich Williams, F
- Ousmane Dieng, F
- Jalen Williams, F
- Cason Wallace, G
- Nikola Topic, G
- Thomas Sorber, C - Out for the Season
- Ajay Mitchell, G
Two-Way Contracts:
- Branden Carlson, C
- Brooks Barnhizer, G
- Chris Youngblood, G
Coaching Staff
- Mark Daigneault, Head Coach
- Dave Bliss, Assistant Coach
- David Akinyooye, Assistant Coach
- Grant Gibbs, Assistant Coach
- Eric Maynor, Assistant Coach
- Mike Wilks, Assistant Coach
- Kameron Woods, Assistant Coach
- Chip Engelland, Assistant Coach
- Connor Johnson, Player Development Coach
Projected Starting Lineup
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G
- Lu Dort, G
- Jalen Williams, F
- Chet Holmgren, F/C
- Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City will be one of the most fun team's to watch this season, especially as the roster gains health. Follow along with Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this season for Oklahoma City and all the twist and turns the campaign will take.