Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Beats Jalen Williams in NBA All-Star Game
On Sunday night, teammates were turned foes as the NBA All-Star game took place in San Francisco, CA.
In the first game of the night, Team Kenny took on Team Chuck in a bout to advance to the final game. Weeks ago, Oklahoma City All-Stars in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams were both drafted to their respective teams — with SGA landing with Chuck’s Global Stars, and Williams drafted to Kenny’s Young stars.
Rather than play for an allotted amount of time, the team’s played to reach a target score of 40, which happened quickly with the amount of talent on-court. Gilgeous-Alexander’s was the first to eclipse the mark, effectively ending Williams’ All-Star night.
Williams assisted Evan Mobley for the games first points, and it was on from there. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored his team’s first points, and both registered quick blocks in the game.
Early on, the team’s went blow-for-blow before Team Chuck built a slight lead, earning a timeout. From there, Team Kenny climbed back into it with both Thunder stars on the bench. Williams re-entered and had one of the plays of the night, throwing down a fiery dunk.
Gilgeous-Alexander, though, would have the last laugh, ending the game with a dunk.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a game-high 12 points on perfect 5-for-5 shooting, making a potential bid for the MVP should his team win Game 2.
Despite their facing off on Sunday night, both Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams have worked flawlessly together in OKC this season, with the two helping their squad to an NBA-best 44-10 record.
SGA will now move on to face the winner of Candace Parker and Shaquille O’Neals teams in the final game of the night.
