OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Getting Recognition from his Peers
After years of being a runner-up in the MVP race, it seems that Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might be the clear favorite this season.
The 26-year-old had another defining performance of his campaign in a 113-105 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on New Year's Eve, putting up 40 points on 15-of-23 shooting. It brought the Thunder to a 27-5 record, now holding a significant lead at the top of the Western Conference.
After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander received a little bit of a surprise. The leader of the Timberwolves and one of the best guards in the league, Anthony Edwards, praised him heavily in the postgame press conference. Even though both players have drawn lots of comparisons since they surged as stars, it isn't preventing respect between each other.
“The MVP of the NBA... he's unguardable," Edwards said. "I feel like he should have won it last year, but he's playing out of his mind right now.”
It's not too often another player has the will to call someone else the MVP — especially a top young talent — but Edwards got a first-hand experience on how dominant Gilgeous-Alexander has been this season. With the combination of record and performance, there isn't a player right now at the same level.
Receiving word from the media after the fact, Gilgeous-Alexander was a little surprised and grateful for Edwards' comment. When a peer praises him like that, it's a little different than from those on the outside that vote on the award at the end of the regular season.
“It’s a good feeling...no offense to you guys in the media, but the best satisfaction is when your peers recognize and respect your craft and your talent," Gilgeous-Alexander.
Luka Doncic sent praise towards Gilgeous-Alexander after Oklahoma City defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Cup. LeBron James even did it several months ago. More and more of his peers are taking notice of his talent, and it's a sign that he's truly reached the upper echelon of current greats.
There's still a lot of time before an MVP is announced or the Thunder get to make another playoff push, but if there was ever a doubt Gilgeous-Alexander didn't have the respect of his peers, that has now been put to rest.
