What Being on Netflix’s ‘Starting 5’ Means for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, most simply, is one of the best basketball players on the planet.
Last season, just one player was voted ahead of the Thunder guard as best in the world: three-time MVP and former NBA champion Nikola Jokic, who’s quickly cruising towards all-time greatness. The season before, Gilgeous-Alexander finished in the top-five of MVP voting. And averages of 30.7 points, 5.9 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game across 146 games in the last three seasons quickly tell the story.
That play has earned him some time in the spotlight via commercials, profiles and easy LeagueFits wins. But it’s still felt like the summit of superstardom off-court has somewhat alluded Gilgeous-Alexander.
Now, that’s changed.
Netflix’s new NBA day-in-the-life show, ‘Starting 5’, has officially cast Oklahoma City’s franchise player for season two. A new notch in the superstar's large and likely shiny belt.
It’s a prestigious selection, certainly, as the nine other players to have already been featured, or that were selected alongside SGA for season two, are some of the most popular in the world.
Season one of the show featured none other than LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards and Domantas Sabonis. Season two will highlight Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Haliburton and James Harden.
The show certainly isn’t a priority to Gilgeous-Alexander, who’s long cared more for the court than accolades, social media or commercials. But Netflix will be another way for Oklahoma City’s superstar to continue familiarizing himself with fans around the world. A cool nod for one of the league’s smallest markets.
“We don’t care,” Gilgeous-Alexander interjected when asked about the Thunder’s newfound national attention. “We don’t care. When we sucked, there was talk about us sucking. We got here because we didn’t care.”
In a way, Gilgeous-Alexander likely landed his new Netflix role in the same way.
