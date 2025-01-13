Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reaches 10,000 Career Points in Blowout Victory
Three minutes remained in the third quarter of the Oklahoma City Thunder's 136-95 Sunday evening win over the Washington Wizards. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had recorded 24 points on an uncharacteristically poor 5-for-16 shooting, reaching 34 straight games with at least 20 points, yet a more significant milestone loomed over the horizon.
Gilgeous-Alexander received a top-of-the-key pass from Jaylin Williams, navigated around his immediate screen and blew past a defending Jonas Valanciunas. The Lithuanian big man could only reach in to prevent a beneficial scoring opportunity, ensuring Gilgeous-Alexander two free throws after putting up a shot with contact.
He made the first attempt — giving him 10,000 career regular-season points.
"It doesn't hold much weight. I expected to get there," Gilgeous-Alexander said postgame. "Hopefully I get a lot further. Hopefully I'm healthy enough to. But yeah, I don't take it for granted. Able to play this game at a high level and accomplish things is always a blessing. ... There's always a little bit of luck involved and I'm always thankful for the people that helped me get to this part of my career."
Gilgeous-Alexander, who has led the NBA in drives per game for five straight seasons, drew 17 free throws against Washington — a new season-high. He made his first 14, extending his streak to 51 makes in a perfect January, though he fell one short of Kevin Durant's franchise record from March 10, 2010, to March 19, 2010.
"Usually you get fouled on drives more than jump shots, so I think that's just a natural part of the game," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "And then I've learned a few tricks of the trade along my way and I've turned it into a skill a little bit. ... As long as it's efficient offense and my team wins, that'll get it done."
Gilgeous-Alexander has racked up 340 2-pointers, 79 3-pointers and 275 free throws this season, good for a league-high 1,192 points. He leads Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic by 161 points, a larger gap than Jokic and No. 10 Anthony Davis.
The Thunder guard scores consistently, reaching the 30-point mark in more than half of his 2024-25 outings — though he maintains team success matters more than his own contributions.
"I had 39 (points) after three quarters last game. I probably would have had an 'explosive night' if the game was a little bit closer," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "At the end of the night, we won the game and that's all that matters. ... If I have 100 points and we lose, I'd rather have 10 points and win. This whole game and everything I do is to win."
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow at 6 p.m. CST.
