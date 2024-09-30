OKC Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Speaks on Two-Way Addition of Alex Caruso
The Oklahoma City Thunder had a decision to make entering the offseason.
It may not have been the hardest one to make, but it was still a decision that had to be followed through. Offloading Josh Giddey, who had grown discomforted with his lessened role and unfitting position on this newest Thunder roster, was the right choice to make according to Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City front office back in June. Sent to the Chicago Bulls, the Thunder received 30-year-old two-way talent Alex Caruso.
With ties back to the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder's G League affiliate, and his former head coach Mark Daigneault on that squad, it was a cool fit and adequate switch to see transpire. Giddey gets the opportunity to expand his game on a new team, and Oklahoma City acquires a veteran piece who can immediately help them, and largely.
Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recognizes how even though he lost his longtime backcourt partner in Giddey, he's gained a teammate who can provide heightened value to this team.
Here's what he had to say about Caruso on Monday morning at Thunder Media Day:
"We all know what he does... what he does on both ends of the floor — obviously he's special defensively, multiple awards because of it and a very smart basketball player on the other end of the floor.
"Like I said before, he's such a good player and a smart player and is easy to plug in any team, and we're fortunate it's our team."
Gilgeous-Alexander's sentiments ring true throughout the fanbase and what's seemingly been consistent with their thoughts. Caruso is a very intelligent addition to a young team, and his discipline and expertise will help guide those who haven't garnered as much experience as he has as the Thunder look ahead to 2024-25.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.