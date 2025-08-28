OKC Thunder Shake Up Coaching Staff Ahead of 2025-26 Regular Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder shuffled around their coaching staff a month before training camp gets underway, with an announcement from the team that Daniel Dixon will take on head coaching duties of the OKC Blue. The Thunder will elevate former OKC Blue bench boss Kameron Woods to Mark Daigneault's staff, which he was part of prior to becoming the Blue head coach before the 2022 G League season.
In his time as Blue head coach, Woods led the team to their first G League championship in club history. Woods is viewed as one of the best defensive development coaches in basketball and has long been praised for that ability by Blue and Thunder players.
Dixon recently completed his third season with the Thunder organization and first as an assistant coach for player development. He spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Blue. Dixon also served as the head coach for the Thunder in 2025 at Salt Lake City Summer League and in 2024 at Las Vegas Summer League. Before joining the Thunder organization, Dixon worked as video coordinator for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021-22 season.
The New Blue Coach played college basketball at William & Mary and graduated as part of the program’s winningest class with 77 victories over his four seasons. He earned First Team All-CAA and NABC All-District honors as a senior (2016-17) and finished his career third in program history in three-pointers made (241) and 14th in scoring (1,355).
Dixon was a G League player himself, like Woods. In the G League Dixon played for the Maine Red Claws, Windy City Bulls and Northern Arizona Suns with 91 career appearances (35 starts) and averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27.7 minutes per game.
Woods now has head coaching experience and will be part of the Thunder staff that projects to be the best team in the NBA as Oklahoma City attempts to defend its NBA championship. This should make the Butler product an appealing candidate for NBA Head Coaching jobs in the near future.
Now, the Blue get to develop Dixon in a head coaching role as the franchise has done with Grant Gibbs (current Thunder assistant coach), Woods and now the William & Mary product.
The Oklahoma City Blue will be just as interesting to follow this season as the varsity club. The Blue will likely be used as a tool to develop the likes of Brooks Barnhizer, Branden Carlson, Thomas Sorber, Ousmane Dieng, Nikola Topic, and other youngsters on the Thunder roster.