OKC Thunder Starting Lineup vs. Denver Nuggets Game 3
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in the third game of this second round series. For the first time, the series shifts to Denver as the two sides meet in Ball Arena.
Oklahoma City and Denver will need to try to battle it out for the swing game of this series. With a quick turnaround including travel the side that lands the first punch tonight has the best chance to parlay that into a win.
The old adage in the NBA is that role players play better at home. The Denver Nuggets have yet to find the bottom of the net consistently from beyond the arc in this series and that has to swing at home. The Thunder have been really good on the road this season but have yet to shoot the ball well from deep in this setting on the road.
Through two games, the two sides have had time to feel one another out. This contest will be one that should see plenty of chess matches and wrinkles a plenty. Though, in Game 3, both bench bosses have elected to keep the starting five the same as the previous two tilts.
NBA Starting Lineup
Oklahoma City Thunder Starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G
Lu Dort, G
Jalen Williams, F
Chet Holmgren, F
Isaiah Hartenstein, C
Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup
Jamal Murray, G
Christian Braun, G
Michael Porter Jr., F
Aaron Gordon, F
Nikola Jokic, C
Up next, these two teams face off again in Denver on Sunday afternoon with tip-off slated for 2:30 PM CT.