OKC Thunder Summer League Schedule Released
The Oklahoma City Thunder just won a championship not even a week ago, defeating the Indiana Pacers in seven games during the 2025 NBA Finals.
As the NBA world keeps turning, the 2025 NBA Draft just wrapped up with the Thunder selecting Thomas Sorber with the No. 15 pick and Brooks Barnhizer at No. 44. Following the draft, the reports have leaked that the Thunder have inked Iowa standout Payton Sandfort and St. Joesph's bucket geter Erik Reynolds II.
It is unclear what the Thunder summer league roster will look like as all but Reynolds dealt with injuries during their college seasons.
However, the current championship roster in Oklahoma City has a few interesting options that could make their way into a summer league game or two.
The No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Nikola Topic, has yet to step on the floor in a Thunder jersey. Summer League, particularly in Salt Lake City, could be the first time the Thunder faithful get to see Topic suit up. Though nothing is confirmed.
At some point next week the Oklahoma City Thunder will release its Summer League roster. Today, the NBA announced the Summer League schedule for all 30 teams.
OKC Thunder Summer League Schedule
Salt Lake City Summer League
- July 5: vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 6:00 PM CT, ESPNU
- July 7: vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 6:00 PM CT, ESPN
- July 8: vs. Utah Jazz, 8:00 PM CT, ESPN+
Las Vegas Summer League
- July 10: vs. Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 PM CT, ESPN2
- July 12: vs. Indiana Pacers, 4:30 PM CT, NBATV
- July 15: vs. Orlando Magic, 5:30 PM CT, NBATV
- July 16: vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8:30 PM CT, NBATV
Note: The Las Vegas Summer League will see at least one game added to the schedule after pool play for every team.