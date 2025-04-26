OKC Thunder Superstar Looking to Finish First Round Strong
Oklahoma City’s superstar hasn’t played great in the playoffs, but he could have a statement performance to cap the first round.
The Thunder cruised to a 2-0 lead in their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies before completing a 29-point comeback to win Game 3. Now holding a commanding 3-0 advantage, the Thunder are looking to return back to Oklahoma City with a spot in the second round already clinched.
Getting another win in Memphis won’t be easy, but the Thunder will be facing a Grizzlies team without Ja Morant after his scary fall on Thursday. Still, closeout games are always difficult, and the Thunder are sure to get the Grizzlies’ best and final shot.
Considering the force Memphis will look to play with, it will be up to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to lead his team through the noise to a first-round sweep. Through the first three games, his teammates have stepped up to deliver the 3-0 lead, but it could be up to the presumptive MVP to get the Thunder through the finish line in Memphis.
Through three games, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 24.3 points, five rebounds and six assists. While he has still led the Thunder in scoring, his numbers have been a significant dropoff from his league-leading 32.7 points per game in the regular season.
After scoring only 15 points in 23 minutes in the Game 1 blowout, Gilgeous-Alexander has started to look a bit more like himself, increasing his scoring total each game. With 27 in Game 2 and 31 in Game 3, Gilgeous-Alexander’s point totals are looking more typical, but his efficiency has been rough.
He has shot only 35.3% from the field and 25% from deep. While those shooting numbers are somewhat concerning, it has been much more about his struggles to knock down open looks than his ability to create them.
Along with his point totals, his overall shooting numbers have improved with each game, which could culminate in an efficient performance to close out the Grizzlies. Considering the energy in Memphis as the Thunder came back in Game 3, a hot start from Gilgeous-Alexander could take the life out of the Grizzlies and could lead him to his best performance of this postseason.