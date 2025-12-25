OKC Thunder Without Important Guard vs. Healthy Spurs
In this story:
For the first time since 2018, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be participating in the NBA's Christmas Day slate, taking on the San Antonio Spurs this afternoon.
OKC stands at a league-best 26-4, though Thursday's game brings with it some intrigue. The Thunder are fresh off their fourth loss of the season, losing to San Antonio just a few nights ago for the second time this season.
The Spurs first downed the Thunder on the national stage, winning by just one possession in a fiery NBA Cup semifinals bout. San Antonio left little doubt earlier in the week, winning by 20 points in a two-way beatdown.
For now, the Thunder still stand head-and-shoulders above the rest of the league, led by a reigning MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, his co-stars in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, as well as the top defense in the league. But a third-straight Spurs win, this time in OKC, could certainly raise more questions.
The Spurs are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, sitting just 3.5 games behind Oklahoma City. Since relocation, the Thunder are 6-3 on Christmas Day, rolling out players such as Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Paul George and plenty more.
Unfortunately, the injury report is sure to play a factor in today's game. Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Spurs ahead of today’s Christmas Day matchup:
OKC Thunder injuries:
Ousmane Dieng — Out: Calf strain
Ajay Mitchell — Out: Concussion protocol
Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL
Nikola Topic — Out: N/A
Jaylin Williams — Out: Right heel bursitis
San Antonio Spurs injuries:
Harrison Ingram — Out: G League
David Jones Garcia — Out: G League
Stanley Umude — Out: G League
Oklahoma City still has several notable players on its injury report, including second-year guard Ajay Mitchell, who will miss his second-straight game in concussion protocol.
Mitchell’s absence will be especially important against the Spurs, who have so far stifled OKC’s driving attack through two games. Mitchell is one of a few Thunder players capable of secondary creation, averaging the fourth-most points per game on the team at 14.1.
The Thunder will also be without backup big Jaylin Williams, and a rotational forward in Ousmane Dieng.
The Spurs are fully healthy, with the only players listed on its injury report on G League designation.
The Thunder and Spurs tip off at 1:30 p.m. CT, from Oklahoma City, OK.
Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.Follow DParkOK