OKC Thunder Superstar Reacts to Chris Paul's Record Setting Night
This was not an ordinary Sunday night in San Antonio. It was a historic day for one of the NBA's All-Time greats. As Chris Paul dished out a first half assists against the New Orleans Pelicans, he moved into second place for NBA assists all-time, tallying 12.092 passing Jason Kidd.
Paul is one of the best point guards of all time, nearly perfecting the position as a floor general and has routinely been given credit for developing young players. Perhaps his biggest feat was carrying the Suns to the NBA Finals, the only title berth in his career to date.
However, Paul means more to Oklahoma City. Not only was he part of the New Orleans Hornets who had to relocate to Oklahoma City following a devastating hurricane but he played a season in Bricktown as a member of the Thunder.
When the Hornets arrived in OKC, the city and state was far from what it is today. Paul won Rookie of the Year and injected life into a community that realized it could be bigger - and better - than it currently was. When the Seattle Supersonics relocated to become the now Oklahoma City Thunder, the rest is history.
Though, his impact goes even deeper. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now a back-to-back top-five MVP finisher, he first had to learn a lot from Paul. A relationship neither superstar has hidden from, each giving one another glowing respect any chance they get.
When Paul moved into second play, Gilgeous-Alexander took to instagram to post the graphic with a simple caption "point God," one of Paul's many nicknames.
The Spurs 121-116 as Paul finished with six points, seven rebounds, ten assists and two steals. San Antonio sits at 12-12, a half game back of the NBA Play-in Tournament.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.