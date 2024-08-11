OKC Thunder Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Tabbed as Second-Team All-Olympics
The Oklahoma City Thunder sent superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the Olympics to compete for Team Canada where he led his squad to a 3-0 record in the Group stage against Greece, Australia and Spain.
However, despite Gilgeous-Alexander's best efforts, Team Canada fell in the quarterfinals to Team France as the host country rode that upset all the way to the Gold Medal game. Team Canada's disappointing ending likely cost Gilgeous-Alexander a higher slot on the All-Olympic Team.
After Team USA won another Gold Medal staving off France on Saturday, the Olympics announced their All-Olympic teams for men's basketball where Gilgeous-Alexander was placed on the second team alongside Bogdan Bogdanovic, Franz Wagner, Guerschon Yabusele and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The First-team consisted of Dennis Schroder, Steph Curry, LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic all of whom made at least the semi-final round.
At the Olympics, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 18 points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal per game while shooting 48 percent from the floor, 36 percent from beyond the arc and a shocking 79 percent from the charity stripe.
The Thunder will see their star have just a few weeks off this offseason as the NBA season didn't end for the Bricktown boys until May and the Olympics have carried the star through August.
