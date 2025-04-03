OKC Thunder Tie Record For Double-Digit Wins after Pistons Victory
The Oklahoma City Thunder are again inching closer to history after earning their No. 50 win by 10 or more points in a single season. This comes after the Thunder secured a 119-103 victory over the Detroit Pistons.
OKC tied the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers at 50 double-digit wins in one season, needing one more to break the record. That Lakers squad, led by Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West, went 69-13 and capped it off with an NBA title, winning the series 4-1 over the New York Knicks.
Not to say that history repeats itself, but the last time a team did what the Thunder are currently doing, they took home a championship. The circumstances are certainly different for the two squads and the rosters are not comparable, but there is something to be said for a team managing to run through the regular season with ease.
All year long, there have been questions about the legitimacy of what the Oklahoma City Thunder can do in the postseason, given their inexperience. Despite having an impressive body of work that revolves around regular season success, NBA circles and media still don't fully believe OKC is capable of winning a title.
Behind the heroic and potential MVP season from star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and their supporting cast continues to step up on any given night, OKC's flaws seem to be slowly dissipating. There is still to be work to be done, however, and it will start in round one of the NBA playoffs.
Postseason aside, there is no denying the Thunder are on an impressive run of dominant wins. There are multiple ways to stack up how impressive they've been, as well. If you took away the 13 games in which OKC had not won by double-digits this season, they would still sit at the top of the Western Conference. Even more impressively, they've recorded 21 20-point victories this season.
All Oklahoma City has done in the regular season is make fools of some of the league's best teams, as well as take care of business against the ones they should beat regularly. Whether it's Gilgeous-Alexander stepping up, or Jalen Williams, or anyone else that has this past season, there is a sense of comfortability when OKC takes the court that they will walk away with a victory.
They've managed to do it in many fashions as well, whether it's a comeback, a blowout, or holding onto narrow leads. Rarely have the Thunder slipped away a lead and there is always someone to take the reigns of the game and help deliver a victory.