OKC Thunder Tied for Most National TV Games in 2025-26 NBA Season
42%. No, that isn't a prediction for Isaiah Joe's 3-point percentage this season. Instead, it is the percentage of games that the Oklahoma City Thunder will be featured on National Television.
It wasn't long ago that the Thunder were snubbed from the National TV slate. Even last season, the NBA was slow to adjust to a budding young team that would eventually go on to win the NBA Championship, hoisting its first Larry O'Brien trophy in club history.
The Thunder play one of the most exciting styles of basketball in the league. What Shai Gilgeous-Alexander does in the mid-range, Chet Holmgren's unique offensive skillset and jaw-dropping defense, and the do-it-all swingman Jalen Williams fresh off dropping 40 points in an NBA Finals game. The Thunder's suffocating defense, selfless play and ability to get out and run is mesmerizing to watch.
Now, the casual NBA fan will get to see the Oklahoma City Thunder up close and personal throughout the league's calendar. Already being tabbed to the NBA's marquee dates on Opening Night, Christmas Day and MLK Day.
The Thunder's 34 National TV dates, ties them with the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks. One of these four teams are unlike the others.
Oklahoma City Thunder Getting Rare Recognition
It is unsurprising to see the NBA center the National TV docket around big market bread winners such as the Lakers, Warriors and Knicks. However, tying that bright light trio is little ole Oklahoma City. A flyover state. A small market. A place typically looked down upon by big wig schedule makers.
However, the Oklahoma City Thunder's success and style of play is undeniable. The attention they garner from around the league, is undeniable. The buy in from a small market fan base that boosts ratings despite playing in a landlock state is undeniable.
This is a rare feat, Oklahoma City has put together two cores that warrant being showcased by the league. With this iteration already bagging a championship.
The Thunder deserve this spot and the NBA obliged.
Though, it shouldn't be taken for granted just how special this is for the OKC Thunder to pull off. This is going to be a fun season, one that on paper has a chance to be historic as the Thunder attempt to defend its title in the never-before-seen parity era in this league.
After rattling off 68 wins a year ago, no one expects a drop off from the Bricktown ballers and this schedule proves it.