Early Returns Suggest OKC Thunder In Line For Multiple All-Stars

The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a 27-5 start this season, sitting atop the NBA. The OKC Thunder got off to the best start in NBA history at 24-1 before hitting a rough patch over the last two weeks. However, that hasn't deterred them from having the top spot in the NBA. This would mark the Thunder's third straight season with the No. 1 seed out West if they can hold onto this pace.

In the middle of December, the NBA opened up the voting to fans which accounts for part of the formula to elect All-Stars. A combination of this fan vote with the coaches and player vote make it to the mid-winter classic.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enjoy an All-Star lock every year now with the way superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has transformed his game making the past three All-Star teams setting the table for as many straight All-NBA votes and his NBA MVP award last season.

So far, the only member of this core to join Gilgeous-Alexander for these mid-season festivities thus far has been All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams who made his first appearance last February. This season though, Williams has only played in 13 games to this point in the season after rehabbing from offseason wrist surgery. That puts a damper on his All-Star campaign, it would take an almost unbelievable run starting right now to get himself back in consideration.

However, in his absence, Rising star big man Chet Holmgren has taken on more of an offensive role to couple with his elite defense. The Gonzaga product has logged 27 games to the tune of 18.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 stocks (steals + blocks) per game while shooting a career-best 57% from the floor, a career-high 39% from beyond the arc and 79% at the charity stripe.

Holmgren has turned in three levels of efficiency to this point in the season, converting at the rim at a 78% clip, in the mid-range at a career-best 51% rate and hitting non-corner triples at a 40% clip which marks the best of his career.

He has shown to be All-Star worthy in the complete sample size we have this season with just one cold stretch over the last handful of games. He got right in a big way on Sunday against the 76ers posting 29 points on elite efficiency. If this trend continues for him individually, and the team keeps winning at this pace, the Oklahoma City Thunder will deserve two All-Stars yet again with Holmgren making his mid-winter classic debut.

Gilgeous-Alexander is not only a lock for the All-Star game but is challenging Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic for the NBA MVP award again.

Both players rank in the top 20 of the first returns from the NBA All-Star fan voting with Gilgeous-Alexander fourth behind Luka Doncic, Jokic and Steph Curry. While Holmgren ranks 19th, ahead of Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.