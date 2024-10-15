OKC Thunder Turns Heads With New-Look Starting Lineup
The Oklahoma City Thunder has a handful of potential starting lineups, which can be accredited to their incredible depth of talent. When the club acquired Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein during the offseason, the possibility of two new starting lineups was added.
With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren being regular starters for the squad, there's an open fifth starting spot for the taking. While there's not a perfect answer as to what makes the most sense for every matchup, one particular lineup will likely show up more than the rest.
Simply slotting Caruso or Hartenstein alongside the core four players seems to be the direction the team will go. The starters have played one preseason game thus far, and Caruso got the starting nod. However, they're set to play their second exhibition matchup, and, this time, Thunder head coach opted to start Hartenstein alongside the regular starters.
Even though Nikola Jokicis out for the contest, it would typically make sense to play more size, using Hartenstein and his strength on the reigning MVP. Holmgren can then be used more like a safety in football -- floating around and using his floor coverage as a defensive asset. While it won't be useful without Jokic playing, the general idea of the two alongside each other is a positive.
Of course, Caruso and Hartenstein aren't the only options. Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins are just three of the viable options. Not only is it a representation of the team's depth, but the versatility of the consistent starters.
The starting lineup with Hartenstein is something fans have been calling for since he signed with the club in free agency. He gives the team a new look in the rebounding field that they desperately missed a season ago. He also is a strong connector and can play off the dribble on occasion, meaning the team's versatility on both sides of the floor won't miss a step.
