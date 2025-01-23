Twitter Reacts to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 54 Points
Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been amidst his best season of basketball yet.
Prior to a Wednesday night bout against the Jazz, he’d jumped out as the MVP frontrunner with 31.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game with 53% shooting. All numbers that are sure to see a boost with his performance vs. Utah.
Here was how Twitter/X reacted to the feat:
All in all, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 54 points on 17-for-35 shooting, adding eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.
Following their eventual XX-XX win over Utah at home, the Thunder now own a share of the NBA's best record at 36-7 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost by one point to the Rockets in a close Wednesday game.
The Thunder face the Mavericks on the second half of a back-to-back on Thursday night. With a win, OKC could take the outright best record in the league, as well as a 7.5-game lead in the West.
