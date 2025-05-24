OKC Thunder Understand Minnesota Timberwolves Best Punch is Coming
Oklahoma City has grabbed hold of a commanding 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Though, this series is far from over. The Timberwolves have been a resilient crew the past two seasons and after letting go of the rope in back-to-back games against the historically-great Thunder, Minnesota has to respond at home.
Typically, role players play better at home, which should lead to more of the open triples falling down at home from the Timberwolves supporting cast. This could and should lead to more Minnesota runs that Oklahoma City has to be prepared to handle.
"We're going to need everybody to be ready to go. The series always evolves in unpredictable ways, and so we've got to keep off our tools sharp, and we've got to be able to put different lineups on the floor," Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault explained.
OKC has a chance to go up 3-0 in Minnesota, what would be a deficit no team has ever made it back from. To do so, the Thunder need Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to have a massive outing as they did in Game 2 to combat what should be a stellar evening from Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle.
The Thunder have to attempt to keep pace with Minnesota from beyond the arc in a game where the Timberwolves role players should find comfortability and be able to gain separation.
Oklahoma City has a great opportunity to take a nearly insurmountable lead of this series in they can find a way to gut out anotehr win, this time in the Target Center.