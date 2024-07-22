OKC Thunder Viewed as 'Real Suitor' to Land Utah Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen
As NBA 2k25 Summer League wraps up, the league is set to shift into the doldrums of the NBA offseason. Though, one stone is left unturned this summer: What will the Jazz do with forward Lauri Markkanen?
Many expected the Jazz to ship Markkanen to a new landing spot before opening night, but all has gone quiet on that front. Danny Ainge is not forced to do anything and his track record shows he will hold out for the best possible offer.
On Monday, Clutch Point's reporter Brett Siegel emptied his NBA notebook including his latest Markkenen rumblings that included labeling the Thunder as real suitors for the Jazz forward.
"There is nothing indicating that this is currently on the minds of the Thunder's front office, but this organization as a whole always keeps their plans tight. If league personnel are discussing the possibility of Oklahoma City pursuing Markkanen ahead of becoming extension-eligible in just over two weeks, perhaps there is some truth to this narrative," Siegel said at Clutch Points on Monday.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have put themselves in a position to be thrown into any semblance of a rumor regarding the trade market with the team owning approximately a billion future NBA Draft picks, plenty of young talent and a win-now core.
However, the idea of adding Markkanen remains far-fetched despite being able to afford the Danny Ainge price point, it does not make logical sense. Oklahoma City believes in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren as their championship core and would be unable to keep four max contract players under the new CBA and in the second smallest market in the league.
On top of the financial hurdles - or the idea of being comfortable giving up cheap quality cost-controlled talent for a rental - the play style fit might not be as seamless as many believe.
Early in his career, Markkanen struggled as a third or fourth option before blooming in Utah as the guy - is it possible to effectively put the toothpaste back in the tube?
Ultimately, no one has a read on what Utah wants to do but despite the easy connection, there should be no expectations of Markkanen in Bricktown this winter.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.