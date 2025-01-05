OKC Thunder vs. Boston Celtics: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Boston Celtics in what will be the best game of the day in the NBA. This game is another battle inside the Paycom Center between two NBA Finals contenders.
The reigning Champion Celtics have been circled on the Thunder's calendar for a long time as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander revealed on Friday.
Though, this will be the toughest test to date for the OKC Thunder who are riding a 14 game winning streak.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 2-point favorites against the Boston Celtics, and the total over/under is 221.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
Without Ajay Mitchell, Alex Caruso or Chet Holmgren, the Oklahoma City Thunder are fighting an uphill battle. To offset this, especially the book end losses, the Thunder have to light the nets on fire from beyond the arc. Without a jaw-dropping shooting game the task is too tall for Oklahoma City to push its winning streak to 15.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in turn, is going to need another MVP level performance. The Thunder will struggle to score when the superstar is off the floor, highlighted by the loss of Mitchell, so Oklahoma City can not afford a ho-hum game from Gilgeous-Alexander. This is a night where the box score has to be stuffed if the Thunder want to win.
More of the same in terms of the Jalen Williams discourse, the scoring has to improve and that has been an area he has declined a tick in during this December stretch. Boston will be a tough defense to crack, but a stellar game from the rising star quickly changes the perception of this tilt.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (29-5) vs. Boston Celtics (26-9)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (GL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Branden Carlson (GL) Probable
Boston Celtics
- Jaylen Brown (shoulder) Questionable
- JD Davidson (GL) OUT
- Drew Peterson (GL) OUT
- Baylor Schelerman (GL) OUT
- Anton Watson (GL) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
NBATV, Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder cap off a five game home stand with hopes of pushing its winning streak to 15 games this afternoon against the Boston Celtics. After this tilt, the Thunder will enjoy two off days before heading to Cleveland to begin an Eastern Conference road swing.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.