Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Excited For OKC Thunder-Boston Celtics Battle
The Oklahoma City Thunder will face off with the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon in a matchup of two of the league's best. The Thunder are riding a franchise-best 14 game winning streak with the Boston Celtics rattling off three straight wins in their own right.
This will be a star studded affair with superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sharing the hardwood with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, along with the Thunder's rising cast and the Celtics championship core.
Every hoop head should be itching for tip-off of this one, which has been flexed into an NBATV event. The Thunder star did not hold back when asked about this matchup.
"Absolutely. Yeah, Yeah Absolutely. They won, and we are trying to win. So that will be a very fun, very fun basketball game," Gilgeous-Alexander said, so excited for the game, he cut off the question to answer.
"Defending champs, they know what it takes to win at the highest level, they have been going to the Finals and Playoffs for a long time. So, a lot of added extra motivation to kinda see where we are at," rising star Jalen Williams said in response to the same question.
No matter if the Thunder continue its winning streak or not, this will be a great matchup between two high-level contending teams and a chance for Oklahoma City to measure itself against the league's best.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.