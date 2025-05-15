OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report Game 6
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of this best-of-7 set. The Thunder are ahead in the series 3-2 with a chance to knock out the Nuggets in Ball Arena on Thursday night.
Close out games are the hardest to win and Oklahoma City understands that. Denver has been a resilient bunch all season and the expectation is they will throw another counter punch in this tilt to avoid suffering their third straight loss and ending their season.
Oklahoma City pulled out Game 4 and Game 5 in the clutch as this young team continues to buck trends and remains an anomaly. If the Thunder can knock out the Nuggets, they avoid having to take on Nikola Jokic is a Game 7 in the Paycom Center on Sunday.
This potential win would also secure the Thunder's first trip to the Western Conference Finals since 2016.
Hours before tip-off the Denver Nuggets made a shocking late addition to its injury report for this elimination game.
NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Denver Nuggets Injury Report
Jamal Murray –– Illness: Questionable
DaRon Holmes II –– Achilles: OUT
Hunter Tyson –– Ankle: OUT
Up next, the Thunder will be playing a home game on Sunday inside the Paycom Center. The only question left to be answered is, will it be Game 7 of this second-round series or Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals?
Game 6 tips-off inside of Ball arena at 7:30 PM CT and will be broadcasted on TNT. This will be the Thunder and Nuggets' final TNT game of the season as ESPN holds the right to Sunday's game and the Western Conference Finals.