OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup Game 7
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in a win-or-go-home Game 7. This 48-minute, one-game sample size is for all the marbles in Bricktown as these two teams will take the floor at the Paycom Center for the right to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
Before tip-off, the Denver Nuggets received tough injury news: Aaron Gordon–– who has been the Nuggets' at worst third-best player this series–– is unlikely to play due to a Grade 2 Hamstring strain. This gives the Nuggets' shallow rotation even less depth and impact in a do-or-die contest.
David Adelman's crew would need someone to step up in a big way in place of Gordon. A veteran such as Russell Westbrook or a youngster like Peyton Watson or Julian Strawther. These types of bad luck injuries can galvanize a team and the Thunder have to fight against the emotion left it can give to Denver to want to rally around its forward and extend its season.
Though, the Oklahoma City Thunder should need no extra motivation. A 68 win season can be washed away in 48 minutes and conversations around this rebuild –– rightfully or wrongly –– heat up. The Thunder have the power to change that by winning this one game at home, and finally beating a quality opponent in the postseason.
The Nuggets are battle-tested and are no strangers to what it takes to win Game 7s, which are typically messy. This core has never played in a Game 7, the lone expections are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein with two of their Game 7s coming in the bubble.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are a young team, put in a difficult spot with tons of built-in pressure. But they have been an anomaly all season, doing things that young teams are not supposed to do. They have to be that outlier again.
For the first time in the series, the starting lineups will likely change due to the injury of Aaron Gordon. Denver is having to shake up its first five on the floor and here is the group both sides are rolling out for tip-off.
Gordon went through pre-game warm ups in an attempt to play, remaining a game time decision despite conflicting reports. The forward most commonly known as Mr. Nugget, was ruled available to play before tip-off. Allowing the starters to remain the same.
NBA Starting Lineup
Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G
Lu Dort, G
Jalen Williams, F
Chet Holmgren, F
Isaiah Hartenstein, C
Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup
Jamal Murray, G
Christian Braun, G
Michael Porter Jr., F
Aaron Gordon, F
Nikola Jokic, C
Up next, the winner of this game takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals beginning on Tuesday at the winner's home venue. The loser? They begin summer vacation. One full of disappointment, questions and regret.