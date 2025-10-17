OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets What to Watch For
Tonight mark's the Oklahoma City Thunder's sixth and final preseason affair of their lengthy exhibition slate. The Thunder host their divisional foes the Denver Nuggets who are getting set to play their fifth preseason contest.
The last time these two teams faced off, the Oklahoma City Thunder knocked the Denver Nuggets out of the playoffs in a seven game second road series. That massive win put the OKC Thunder on their path that eventually ended with the Bricktown Ballers hoisting their first Larry O'Brien trophy in franchise history.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have only played two halves of basketball in these first five preseason contests that have included their regular rotation. On the flip side, Denver has gotten Nikola Jokic and company run in each of theri first four exhibition games.
What to Watch For
It is unclear who will play for each side. The chess match will be the most important part of this game. These are two divisional foes and the top two contenders in the Western Conference. Despite playing four times this season, these two are not set to meet in the regular season for the first time until Feb. 1. Does either side want to show the other even a glimpse of their regular rotational players? Would they prefer to get a baseline against one another for a small comparison point for four months down the road?
Along those same lines, if each side holds out their rotational players, they will have been put on ice for seven and eight days respectively until their season openers. Is that too long of a lay off before the regular season tips off next week?
Chet Holmgren has not gotten a chance to make his debut yet, if he suits up in this preseason finale will it be a sneak peak into an offensive leap he can make this season? Oklahoma City hopes Holmgren can be an improved three-level scorers with playmaking mixed in.
This will be another game in which rookie Brooks Barnhizer will get heavy run. Can he continue to make a high level impact that puts some demand on him carving out at least a small role in this crowded rotation prior to the start of the regular season?
Game Information
- Date: Oct. 17
- Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Paycom Center- Oklahoma City, OK
- TV: NBATV, FanDuel Sports OK, KSBI
- Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)
The Oklahoma City Thunder will begin their 82 game regular season slate on Tuesday, Oct. 21 by playing host to the Houston Rockets on ring night next week. Thunder on SI has you covered all season long.