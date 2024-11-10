OKC Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Keys to the Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors have no shortage of drama over the last two years. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's nightly Instagram posts rubbed Steph Curry and company the wrong way when the slideshow of highlights saw the NBA legend on the wrong end of a highlight with each scroll.
This season, no love has been lost as Draymond Green took to his podcast to light fire to the Oklahoma City Thunder's post game interview sessions where they gather around local Nick Gallo jovially and bark as another game is added to the win column.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 7.5-point favorites against the Golden State Warriors, and the total over/under is 227.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to stay disciplined on the perimiter defensively with Steph Curry, Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski roaming around hunting shots and the Thunder's league best defense will be put to the test in this contest.
The Thunder also have to win the emotional battle. Two things will be true tonight, Curry will go on a personal run heating up from beyond the arc and Draymond Green will play the role of antagonist and a young Oklahoma City team is going to have to battle the storm.
When the Thunder will need to hunt mismatches in this game which should be doable with their motion, drive and kick and pick and roll heavy offense. Getting Curry on one of the members of the big three, Trace Jackson-Davis on an island or hunting Podziemski should lead to easy points in Bricktown.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (8-1) vs. Golden State Warriors (7-2)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G League) OUT
- Adam Flagler (G League) OUT
Golden State Warriors
- Brandin Podziemski (Facemask) Avaliable
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Sunday, November 11, 2024 at 6:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will look for their biggest win of the season, taking down the Golden State Warriors who are seeking a bounce back after being dismantled in Cleveland. Up next, the OKC Thunder will continue thier home stand welcoming in the LA Clippers on the second night of a back to back on Monday.
