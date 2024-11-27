OKC Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Keys to Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. With all eyes on this game, one of the last before a league-wide hiatus for Turkey day, the Thunder will look to start 2-0 on this road trip.
Fresh off a win over the Kings, riding a two game winning streak, the Thunder will seek to carry that momentum to this tilt on ESPN. The Warriors are reeling from a head scratching loss to the Nets, looking to get the car back on the road.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 2.5-point favorites to/against the Golden State Warriors, and the total over/under is 227.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
Isaiah Hartenstein has gone 2-0 in his Thunder era including back to back double double outings. The Thunder will need another double-double out of their seven footer for that winning streak to move to three games.
Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have to continue their jaw-dropping scoring stretch in this contest against the Golden State Warriors.
A role player has to step up. No matter if it is Isaiah Joe or Lu Dort catching fire from 3-point land, Cason Wallace coming alive or anything in between Oklahoma City needs to help their stars.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (13-4) vs. Golden State Warriors (12-5)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (hip) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (hamstring) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUt
- Ousmane Dieng (Finger) OUT
- Alex Caruso (hip) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G League) OUT
Golden State Warriors
- Steph Curry (Knee) Questionable
- Jonathan Kuminga (Illness) Questionable
- De'Anthony Melton (ACL) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 9:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Chase Center - San Fransisco, CA
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to even the season series against the Golden State Warriors and go 2-0 on the four game Western Conference road trip. The Thunder could catch a break if superstar Steph Curry is unable to play. The Warriors are fresh off a baffling loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
Up next, the OKC Thunder will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday in the NBA Cup.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.