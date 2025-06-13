Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Indian Pacers Injury Report game 4 NBA Finals

The Oklahoma City thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals. The OKC Thunder have to navigate through a 2- hole in the series in a must-win Game 4.

Jun 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in a must-win Game 4 as the Bricktown Ballers find themselves in a 2-1 hole in the 2025 NBA Finals despite being heavy favorites in the series.

In Game 4, the OKC Thunder have to figure out how to avoid a 3-1 deficit which would put its title hopes on life support. The Thunder and Pacers are each seeking their first NBA Championship in team history. The two teams have made it to this point as healthy as possible for clubs that have played such extensive seasons.

Oklahoma City is only without redshirt rookie Nikola Topic who has been out all season long with an ACL injury suffered before the 2024 NBA Draft which did not discourage the Thunder from taking Topic with the No. 12 pick as a player who had been viewed as a top five talent.

Indiana is only missing Isaiah Jackson, who has been ruled out with an achilles injury and Jarace Walker who got hurt in the last series against the New York Knicks and remains sidelined in Game 4.

NBA injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Jarace Walker –– Ankle: OUT

Isaiah Jackson –– Achilles: OUT

Up next, the series shifts to Oklahoma City for Game 5 in the Paycom center. The OKC Thunder hope the series will be deadlocked at two games each, while turning this into a best-of-3 series with home court advantage on their side. If the Thunder drop Game 3, Game 5 becomes a stave off elimination tilt.

