OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 2 Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the second game of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. Here is the latest NBA Injury Report.

Rylan Stiles

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and guard Alex Caruso (9) react after a play against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and guard Alex Caruso (9) react after a play against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers and you can consider the series officially underway as the road team has already won a game.

Despite being the heavy favorite, the Oklahoma City Thunder are playing on its heels on Sunday in Game 2, looking to avoid an 0-2 hole to put the team's Finals hopes on life support.

Oklahoma City should be able to bounce back as it has every time this postseason having yet to drop connective games this playoffs. The Thunder need to tighten up offensively getting more from its co-stars in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren on top of Oklahoma City's transition offense.

The Indiana Pacers are more than capable of pulling off a 2-0 start ot a series on the road as they did in Round 2 and the Eastern Conference Finals against the favored Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks respectively. The Pacers have been fantastic this postseason and should not be taken lightly.

NBA Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Isaiah Jackson –– Achilles: OUT

Jarace Walker –– Ankle: OUT

The Oklahoma City Thunder must win Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Down 0-1 in the Finals, the Thunder can not afford to drop both home games before this series shifts to Indiana for Game 3. OKC has to bounce back from giving away the series opener. Indiana has been road warriors all year long.

For complete Finals coverage be sure to stay tuned to Thunder on SI with boots on the ground coverage at every NBA Finals event.

