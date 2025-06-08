OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 2 Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers and you can consider the series officially underway as the road team has already won a game.
Despite being the heavy favorite, the Oklahoma City Thunder are playing on its heels on Sunday in Game 2, looking to avoid an 0-2 hole to put the team's Finals hopes on life support.
Oklahoma City should be able to bounce back as it has every time this postseason having yet to drop connective games this playoffs. The Thunder need to tighten up offensively getting more from its co-stars in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren on top of Oklahoma City's transition offense.
The Indiana Pacers are more than capable of pulling off a 2-0 start ot a series on the road as they did in Round 2 and the Eastern Conference Finals against the favored Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks respectively. The Pacers have been fantastic this postseason and should not be taken lightly.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
Isaiah Jackson –– Achilles: OUT
Jarace Walker –– Ankle: OUT
The Oklahoma City Thunder must win Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Down 0-1 in the Finals, the Thunder can not afford to drop both home games before this series shifts to Indiana for Game 3. OKC has to bounce back from giving away the series opener. Indiana has been road warriors all year long.
